ajc logo
X

Sandy Springs reappointments Judge Schaefer

Sandy Springs recently reappointed Donald Schaeffer as judge of the municipal court. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Combined ShapeCaption
Sandy Springs recently reappointed Donald Schaeffer as judge of the municipal court. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs Mayor and City Council recently reappointed Donald Schaefer as judge of the municipal court. Judge Schaefer has served the city for many years. With this reappointment he will serve an additional four years beginning Aug. 16.

The Sandy Springs Municipal Court conducts arraignments for traffic and criminal misdemeanors, environmental, building and development codes violations. Felonies and some criminal misdemeanors are prosecuted in the Fulton County State Court.

The court, led by Judge Schaefer, conducts bench trials for defendants who have pleaded not guilty. A bench trial is heard by a judge as opposed to a jury. Jury trials are held in Fulton County State Court.

Judge Schaefer served previously in the Atlanta City Court as a bailiff and clerk from 1980-86 and then as a Judge Pro Hac Vice from 1994-2003. He has been a part-time judge in Alpharetta, Loganville, and the DeKalb Recorder’s Court. He currently sits as judge in both Johns Creek and Sandy Springs.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Georgia Republicans, attacked by Donald Trump, open to endorsing him anyway3h ago
OPINION: U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux is still a Democrat, but...
18h ago
Sandra Deal, Georgia’s former first lady, dies at 80
16h ago
Confidential election files copied by Atlanta tech firm
2h ago
Confidential election files copied by Atlanta tech firm
2h ago
Braves’ Austin Riley excited to interact with veterans at coming event
17h ago
The Latest
ArtSS to conduct interim classes at Abernathy Arts Center
1h ago
Sandy Springs plans to improve apartment inspections process
3h ago
Bird watchers field trip planned for Milton
Featured
The start of the Dragon Con Parade heads up Peachtree Street on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Atlanta. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

How the Dragon Con parade comes together
20h ago
Suspect in Midtown shootings denied bond during 1st court appearance
22h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top