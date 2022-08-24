Sandy Springs reappointments Judge Schaefer

The Sandy Springs Mayor and City Council recently reappointed Donald Schaefer as judge of the municipal court. Judge Schaefer has served the city for many years. With this reappointment he will serve an additional four years beginning Aug. 16.
The Sandy Springs Municipal Court conducts arraignments for traffic and criminal misdemeanors, environmental, building and development codes violations. Felonies and some criminal misdemeanors are prosecuted in the Fulton County State Court.
The court, led by Judge Schaefer, conducts bench trials for defendants who have pleaded not guilty. A bench trial is heard by a judge as opposed to a jury. Jury trials are held in Fulton County State Court.
Judge Schaefer served previously in the Atlanta City Court as a bailiff and clerk from 1980-86 and then as a Judge Pro Hac Vice from 1994-2003. He has been a part-time judge in Alpharetta, Loganville, and the DeKalb Recorder’s Court. He currently sits as judge in both Johns Creek and Sandy Springs.
