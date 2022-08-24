Sandy Springs reappointments Judge Schaefer

The Sandy Springs Municipal Court conducts arraignments for traffic and criminal misdemeanors, environmental, building and development codes violations. Felonies and some criminal misdemeanors are prosecuted in the Fulton County State Court.

The court, led by Judge Schaefer, conducts bench trials for defendants who have pleaded not guilty. A bench trial is heard by a judge as opposed to a jury. Jury trials are held in Fulton County State Court.