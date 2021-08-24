ajc logo
Sandy Springs launches emergency preparedness dashboard

A snapshot of Sandy Springs' Emergency Preparedness Dashboard from Aug. 19, 2021 showing Fulton County COVID-19 cases. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

Sandy Springs recently launched an emergency preparedness dashboard to provide residents with the latest information during an emergency or public health crisis.

The Community Emergency Awareness Dashboard provides real-time status updates of severe weather alerts, power outages, and COVID-19 information.

All data is directly linked to primary sources for the most current and accurate information. For example, COVID-19 updates are provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health, GEMA is the source for weather warnings, and Georgia Power provides updates on outages.

Access the dashboard: www.sandyspringsga.gov/news/community-emergency-awareness-dashboard.

