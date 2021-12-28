Sandy Springs gets nearly $3M to help complete Mount Vernon Highway project

The organization is providing $2.8 million in funding to help with right-of-way acquisition of property and construction of the Mount Vernon Highway improvement project. Sandy Springs City Council approved a partnership agreement with the Perimeter Community Improvement District and the funding during a Dec. 21 meeting.

Sandy Springs plans to improve the Mount Vernon Highway corridor from Vernon Trace to Perimeter Center West at the Sandy Springs MARTA station. The project includes improvements at Crestline Parkway, Barfield Road and Peachtree Dunwoody Road intersections as well as multiuse paths for bicyclists and pedestrians.