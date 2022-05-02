Sandy Springs approves trail easements

Segment 2A of the trail will begin at Overlook Park, follow along Morgan Falls Road as a greenway trail to the Chattahoochee River, then cross through Georgia Power Company and Fulton County property. From there, the path will head eastward through a parcel owned by Bridge Properties, connect around Orkin Lake and along Cimarron Parkway, and terminate at Roswell Road.

This portion of the trail requires approximately 4.5 acres of permanent easement and approximately 7.25 acres of temporary easement to build the desired trail on the property.