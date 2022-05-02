ajc logo
Sandy Springs approves trail easements

Sandy Springs recently approved a series of permanent and temporary easements needed to complete Phase 2A of the Trail Master Plan. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a series of permanent and temporary easements needed to complete Phase 2A of the Trail Master Plan.

Segment 2A of the trail will begin at Overlook Park, follow along Morgan Falls Road as a greenway trail to the Chattahoochee River, then cross through Georgia Power Company and Fulton County property. From there, the path will head eastward through a parcel owned by Bridge Properties, connect around Orkin Lake and along Cimarron Parkway, and terminate at Roswell Road.

This portion of the trail requires approximately 4.5 acres of permanent easement and approximately 7.25 acres of temporary easement to build the desired trail on the property.

Separate agreements were approved with the Edgewater apartment complex, Fulton County and Georgia Power for the needed segments.

