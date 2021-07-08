Sandy Springs approves contract to prepare for Veteran’s Memorial Park

The city recently approved a $263,285 contract with Tri Scapes, Inc. to provide demolition, asphalt paving and landscaping services for preparation of the site before eventual construction of the Veterans Memorial Park.

Specifically, the contract provides for the removal of existing building foundations and grade to final grade along Roswell Road at City Springs, installation of approximately 25,000 square feet of sod and irrigation connection, installation of a new fence line and bushes along the length of Johnson Ferry Road, and installation of an asphalt drive lane for public safety vehicle use.