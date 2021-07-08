ajc logo
Sandy Springs approves contract to prepare for Veteran’s Memorial Park

Sandy Springs recently approved a $263,285 contract with Tri Scapes, Inc.to provide demolition, asphalt paving and landscaping services for preparation of the site for the eventual construction of the Veterans Memorial Park. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)
Sandy Springs recently approved a $263,285 contract with Tri Scapes, Inc.to provide demolition, asphalt paving and landscaping services for preparation of the site for the eventual construction of the Veterans Memorial Park. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

Sandy Springs previously identified the need to design and construct a Veterans Memorial Park and, in 2019, decided to move forward with a plan to develop the park in the triangular shaped lot between Mt. Vernon Highway and Johnson Ferry Road directly across from City Springs.

The city recently approved a $263,285 contract with Tri Scapes, Inc. to provide demolition, asphalt paving and landscaping services for preparation of the site before eventual construction of the Veterans Memorial Park.

Specifically, the contract provides for the removal of existing building foundations and grade to final grade along Roswell Road at City Springs, installation of approximately 25,000 square feet of sod and irrigation connection, installation of a new fence line and bushes along the length of Johnson Ferry Road, and installation of an asphalt drive lane for public safety vehicle use.

