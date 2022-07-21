ajc logo
Sandy Springs approves call center contract

Sandy Springs recently approved a new task order with Faneuil for call center services. (Courtesy Faneuil, Inc.)

Sandy Springs recently approved a new task order with Faneuil for call center services. (Courtesy Faneuil, Inc.)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Large municipal cities want to be sure their citizens get answers quickly when calling city hall. To that end, Sandy Springs utilizes a call center to help handle call volume. In a recent action, the city council approved a new task order with Faneuil for call center services.

On May 14, 2019, the city approved a contract with Faneuil for service delivery over a 5-year period with an annual issuance of a new task order. There is a 3% annual escalator built into the contract. For Fiscal Year 2023 Faneuil will be paid a not-to-exceed price of $600,453 for providing call center services.

The call center answers and processes approximately 130,000 calls for service annually for the city. The contract requires 80% of all calls be answered within 30 seconds and 90% of all calls be answered within 60 seconds during business hours.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
