Roswell solid waste residential drop off closed through Jan. 3

No drop off of extra garbage or bulky items will be allowed during this time.

Items that are not collected as part of the regular curbside garbage/sanitation program can be scheduled through Roswell’s large item pickup program. Collection occurs on regular curbside garbage/sanitation collection days between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The collection of chemicals and construction/demolition debris is not permitted. This includes wood, brick, cement, concrete, ceramic tiles, etc. and/or liquid items.