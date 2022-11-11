Roswell solid waste residential drop off closed through Jan. 3

Roswell residents who need to drop off extra garbage or bulky items at the city’s Solid Waste Transfer Station will have to make other arrangements. The residential drop off location at 1802 Hembree Road will be closed through Jan. 3 for construction upgrades.
No drop off of extra garbage or bulky items will be allowed during this time.
Items that are not collected as part of the regular curbside garbage/sanitation program can be scheduled through Roswell’s large item pickup program. Collection occurs on regular curbside garbage/sanitation collection days between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The collection of chemicals and construction/demolition debris is not permitted. This includes wood, brick, cement, concrete, ceramic tiles, etc. and/or liquid items.
Request extra garbage or bulky item pickup at www.tinyurl.com/RoswellBulkGarbage.
For questions or concerns, call the Solid Waste Customer Service line at 770-641-3961.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com