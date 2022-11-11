Roswell signs contract for Video Production Services

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $123,150 contract with MTechProMedia for video production services.
The contract includes shooting and editing video podcasts/talk shows and cinematic videos highlighting Roswell government services, projects, and events. Specifically, the city sought out proposals from qualified firms to produce, shoot and edit two video podcast/talk show formats per month and two 2-5 minute cinematic videos highlighting Roswell government services, projects, events or departments.
Production work may include: script writing, storyboarding, location scouting, talent wrangling, coordination with appropriate staff/talent, acquisition of props and materials, shooting (on-site, off-site, indoors, outdoors), lighting, audio recording, recording voiceover and post-dub editing.
Roswell received 19 proposals for the contract and MTechProMedia was the highest scoring proposal.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com