Roswell proposing reduction in millage rate

Roswell is proposing reducing the property tax rate for Fiscal Year 2023 from 4.718 mills to 4.463 mills, resulting in a 5.4 percent lower rate over last year. According to the city, if the proposed rate is approved, Roswell’s property tax rate will be the lowest it has been in more than 30 years and residents should not see an increase in their city property tax bill despite increased property values.
The proposed 4.463 millage rate represents the “rollback rate,” the rate Georgia law requires each city to calculate annually to offset inflationary increases due to reassessed property values.
In 2020, property taxes in Roswell were made up of three separate millage rates, 54% from Fulton County Public Schools, 31% from Fulton County and the remaining 15% from the city.
Roswell will hold a final public hearing on the proposed millage rate at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12 during the city council meeting in City Hall Council Chambers, 38 Hill St.
