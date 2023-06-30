Roswell plans to fine property owners for unruly house parties

Roswell is moving to hold property owners accountable for loud and unruly parties that take place in residential neighborhoods.

During a first reading of a new ordinance on Monday, Councilman Mike Palermo said that residents frequently complain about loud house parties taking place in their neighborhoods.

“There are certainly examples throughout the city where neighbors and neighborhoods really wished something like this existed because there was no way to hold an owner accountable,” Palermo said during the City Council meeting. “... I’d say this is a step in the right direction.”

Currently, the hosts of party gatherings that become a noise disturbance for neighbors can be cited but not the property owner.

The City Council plans to approve the new law at the next regular meeting on July 10. A violation could result in a fine of up to $2,000 and six months in jail, according to city attorney David Davison.

Roswell is following such nearby cities as Sandy Springs and Dunwoody that have cracked down on party houses since 2020. In Sandy Springs, property owners can be cited and the city requires that a permit be obtained for parties in which there is an admission fee.

Dunwoody reduced the likelihood of party houses in 2022 by requiring a permit. The property also has to be more than 150 feet away from other homes.

Roswell’s new ordinance will not require a permit. It would apply to loud and unruly gatherings at any home within a residential neighborhood. It also applies to parties within 500 feet of a home, and to properties adjoining a neighborhood.

The owner of the home as well as the renter, party host or entity that organized or sponsored the event, can all be citied under the proposed law.