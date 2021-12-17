Hamburger icon
Roswell places moratorium on new ground signs

Roswell has adopted a temporary 90-day moratorium on the acceptance of ground sign permit applications. (Google Maps)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Roswell City Council held a special called meeting recently to address concerns from the city attorney about recent arguments heard or ruled on by United States Supreme Court regarding sign ordinances.

Some 20 years ago a prior version of Roswell’s sign ordinance was declared unconstitutional causing several billboards to be allowed prior to a legal rewrite of the ordinance.

To avoid any future legal action, the city council voted to adopt a temporary 90-day moratorium on the acceptance of ground sign permit applications for all properties within the city while they review the city’s existing ordinance.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
