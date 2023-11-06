Roswell looks to build a park and recreation facility on Woodstock Road

City Council approved the $4.5 million purchase of the former Christ United Methodist Church property during a special-called meeting last week.

Officials did not present a detailed plan for the 8.7-acre site or confirm if funds from the city’s $180 million parks bond will be used to acquire the property.

“This can be a wonderful, wonderful addition to our parks and recreation program,” Councilman Will Morthland said. “We are bursting at the seams at Arts Center West (located across the street at Leita Thompson Memorial Park). We are bursting at the seams at Roswell Area Park with all of our programming. This could potentially help us really expand.”

Morthland added that redevelopment of the property will bring walkability to the neighborhood.

Resident Michael Dal Cerro, who lives nearby the site, told council members that more than 250 homeowners in the immediate area did not have sufficient notice to attend the special-called meeting and comment on the purchase.

Dal Cerro is a candidate for the City Council Post 2 seat against Marisa Pereira and Allen Sells.

“We are being strategic and intentional in everything we do including acquiring properties that are consistent with our long-term vision of balancing infrastructure support with delivering exceptional services to our residents,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement.