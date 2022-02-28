Roswell City Hall lights up in colors of Ukranian flag

Hall’s 18-year-old twin son and daughter were adopted from Ukraine at age three, she said.

The councilwoman told the crowd that her own parents are natives of Poland and grew up under socialism and communism.

“… We don’t recognize the freedoms that we have,” Hall said. “We can put on demonstrations like Black Live Matter, or we can burn our flag if we want, or go to social media and say things about politicians that we don’t agree with.

“These aren’t things you can’t do under a (Vladimir) Putin regime because you just won’t be around afterward.”

Andriy Khomenko, 46, a Roswell resident and native of Ukraine, updated the crowd on what is taking place there and how many citizens were sheltering in the subway for safety.

Khomenko told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his mother-in-law came to the U.S. on a visa two weeks ago because his family was anticipating the Russian attack.

“I hope the (blue and yellow) lights will stay on until democracy wins in Ukraine,” he told the crowd.