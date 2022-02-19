Hamburger icon
Roswell approves street resurfacing list, contract for paving

Roswell approves a 2022 street resurfacing list and contract for the paving.

Roswell approves a 2022 street resurfacing list and contract for the paving. (Courtesy Bartow Paving)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved the 2022 Road Resurfacing List and approved a $2,298,019 contract change order with Bartow Paving for the work.

City documents indicate about 80 streets are recommended for resurfacing or rejuvenation this year. The city will use the approved funds to resurface as many roads from the list as funding allows.

The resurfacing contract with Cartersville-based Bartow Paving reflects a change in unit prices due to an increase in asphalt pricing.

Funding is available in Roswell’s FY 2022 citywide road resurfacing and reconstruction budget.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
