Roswell accepts microgrant for Latino Citizens’ Police Academy

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell City Council recently accepted a $120,000 2022 Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Community Policing Development microgrant.

The Roswell Police Department will use these funds to develop a Latino Citizens’ Police Academy.

The free academy will consist of two five-week programs for Latino citizens in Roswell. During each session, a class of 25 students will be introduced to the various functions of police work.

Patterned after the city’s existing Citizens’ Police Academy, participants will learn about the police department, its mission, and the men and women serving the community daily.

Each week the class will focus on a specific division of the police department, giving students an overview of the department’s duties and responsibilities. Topics include 9-1-1 Center, Criminal Investigations Division, K-9 operations, the Office of Professional Standards, Special Operations Unit, SWAT, Traffic Enforcement Unit and the Uniform Patrol Division.

The program will be free to Roswell residents and Roswell business owners 18 years of age or older.

