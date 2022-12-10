Roswell accepts microgrant for Latino Citizens’ Police Academy

Patterned after the city’s existing Citizens’ Police Academy, participants will learn about the police department, its mission, and the men and women serving the community daily.

Each week the class will focus on a specific division of the police department, giving students an overview of the department’s duties and responsibilities. Topics include 9-1-1 Center, Criminal Investigations Division, K-9 operations, the Office of Professional Standards, Special Operations Unit, SWAT, Traffic Enforcement Unit and the Uniform Patrol Division.