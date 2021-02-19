Progress continues on new roundabout in Johns Creek

Construction crews are making progress on the installation of a new roundabout at the Bell Road at Rogers Circle intersection in Johns Creek. Grading is currently underway for the trail portion of the project. This TSPLOST project includes the installation of a roundabout at the intersection and the addition of sidewalks.
Assuming the weather cooperates, construction is expected to be complete in the fall.
Johns Creek has completed about 5 transportation improvement projects in the past year and has another 5 currently in the works ranging from road widening to traffic signal upgrades.
Learn about all transportation improvement projects in Johns Creek at www.tinyurl.com/1au3wssv.