North Fulton Community Charities can help you get that GED

Earning a GED can open doors to college or technical programs or a better paying job. Roswell-based North Fulton Community Charities offers trained General Educational Development (GED) tutors to help teach the skills students need to pass the GED exam. These volunteers work one-on-one with students on a weekly basis to help them prepare.
GED sessions include weekly workshops and digital learning. NFCC gives students free official GED practice tests and free vouchers to take the official GED tests. Students passing the GED test earn a high school equivalency diploma.
GED tutoring classes take place 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 5–7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
New student registration is ongoing throughout the year for students 18 years of age or older. Information and to complete an interest form: www.nfcchelp.org/education/. Preference is given to applicants in north Fulton.
NFCC also works with local residents needing emergency financial assistance, provides a food pantry and thrift shop, workforce development programs and ESL classes. NFCC can also help families determine eligibility for government benefits.
