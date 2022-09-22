More than 50 songwriters headed to Alpharetta festival

The Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival returns to Alpharetta bigger than ever Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. More than 50 performers will entertain downtown visitors over two days.
Performances will cover every conceivable genre from folk music, country, pop, gospel and jazz to hip-hop, rock ‘n’ roll and blues.
In addition to performances on six outdoor stages, Music Match is presenting local Alpharetta business venues including Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, Chiringa, Central City Tavern, Clothes Horse Men’s Apparel & Gifts, Four Fat Cows, Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, Jinya Ramen Bar, South Main Kitchen and Truck & Tap Alpharetta.
All the details about this free event: https://wireandwoodalpharetta.com/.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest