More than 50 songwriters headed to Alpharetta festival

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago

The Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival returns to Alpharetta bigger than ever Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. More than 50 performers will entertain downtown visitors over two days.

Performances will cover every conceivable genre from folk music, country, pop, gospel and jazz to hip-hop, rock ‘n’ roll and blues.

In addition to performances on six outdoor stages, Music Match is presenting local Alpharetta business venues including Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, Chiringa, Central City Tavern, Clothes Horse Men’s Apparel & Gifts, Four Fat Cows, Minnie Olivia Pizzeria, Jinya Ramen Bar, South Main Kitchen and Truck & Tap Alpharetta.

All the details about this free event: https://wireandwoodalpharetta.com/.

