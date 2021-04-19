ajc logo
Milton set to update door-to-door sales ordinance

Milton has proposed revisions and updates to the city’s code related to door-to-door sales, specifically around the definition of charitable organizations and nonprofit organizations. (File Photo)
North Fulton County | 16 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

At their council meeting Apr. 12, Milton’s Mayor and City Council accepted a “first presentation” of a proposed revision and update to the city’s code related to door-to-door sales.

The purpose of this update is to define charitable organizations and nonprofit organizations, require that charitable organizations register with the Secretary of State, and amend the exceptions to these requirements to comply with state statutes.

Milton’s city code already requires individuals and businesses to submit to a criminal record check before obtaining a permit prior to calling on any residence door-to-door. Anyone authorized by permit for door-to-door sales must carry their permit and exhibit it to any police officer or any person solicited.

