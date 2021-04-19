Milton set to update door-to-door sales ordinance

The purpose of this update is to define charitable organizations and nonprofit organizations, require that charitable organizations register with the Secretary of State, and amend the exceptions to these requirements to comply with state statutes.

Milton’s city code already requires individuals and businesses to submit to a criminal record check before obtaining a permit prior to calling on any residence door-to-door. Anyone authorized by permit for door-to-door sales must carry their permit and exhibit it to any police officer or any person solicited.