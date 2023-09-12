Milton seeks public input on transportation plan

As Milton works to update the city’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan, citizens are invited to complete an important survey at https://engagekh.com/milton2023ctpsurvey with their specific suggestions/thoughts on the interactive map.

In addition, members of Milton’s CTP project team from Kimley-Horn will be collecting traffic volume and speed information at numerous intersections throughout town including Cogburn Road at Bethany Bend, Deerfield Parkway at Webb Road, New Bullpen Road at Ga. 372, Thompson Road at Francis Road, Thompson Road at Redd Road, Batesville Road at Ga. 372 and Batesville Road at Taylor Road.

Data will also be collected along Cogburn Road from Bethany Bend to Hopewell/Francis, Providence Road from the city limit to Bethany Road and Bethany Road from East of Ga. 9 to Morris Road.

Additional information about the plan: www.miltonga.gov/CTP.