Milton retains consultant to recruit new fire chief

The Milton City Council has approved a $21,600 professional services agreement to have a management consultant, The Mercer Group, conduct a search for a new fire chief.
Fire Chief Robert Edgar, the only chief in the history of the Milton Fire-Rescue Department, plans to retire next month after more than 40 years in firefighting, the city said.
Milton Human Resources Director Sam Trager said in a report to the council that among Mercer’s tasks will be recruitment, reviewing resumes, screening candidates, conducting background checks, managing and participating in the interview process, and negotiations.
In its proposal to the city, Mercer estimated that finding Edgar’s successor will take 85 days.