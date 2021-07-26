Milton launches revamped geographical information system with searchable maps

Milton has launched a revamped Geographical Information System portal with easily searchable maps containing information on lot lines, flood zones, neighborhood boundaries, variance cases, historical features and more. The portal “Milton on Demand” provides visitors a one-stop shop for a variety of map-focused features with multiple ways to search for data.
The previous “Milton on Demand” is now labeled “City Map.” This interactive tool allows users to zoom in and out as well as search for specific addresses across a variety of fields -- including plats, active permits, rezoning cases, stormwater structures, and MPACT zones.
Visitors can also click the “My Milton Info” button to determine if an address falls within city limits and learn which council members and police officers are assigned to that area. “Historic Sites” features stories of local historically significant areas and archival photos, and “M. Law Arboretum” highlights features found in Bell Memorial Park.
Milton’s upgraded map pages also have search functions for categories such as infrastructure, parks and recreation, safety, and development.
Access this upgraded feature: www.ondemand-miltonga.hub.arcgis.com/.
Questions: gis@cityofmiltonga.us or 678-242-2554. Additional information: www.cityofmiltonga.us/maps.