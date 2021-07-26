Milton launches revamped geographical information system with searchable maps

The previous “Milton on Demand” is now labeled “City Map.” This interactive tool allows users to zoom in and out as well as search for specific addresses across a variety of fields -- including plats, active permits, rezoning cases, stormwater structures, and MPACT zones.

Visitors can also click the “My Milton Info” button to determine if an address falls within city limits and learn which council members and police officers are assigned to that area. “Historic Sites” features stories of local historically significant areas and archival photos, and “M. Law Arboretum” highlights features found in Bell Memorial Park.