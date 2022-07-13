BreakingNews
Milton hires former HR manager through transition

Milton has contracted with Alexandra Gebhardt, the city’s former Human Resources Manager to help the city through the transition of hiring a new Human Resources Director. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

In early June, Milton contracted with Reddish Executive Search Associates to find a new human resources director and a new finance director. While working to recruit the new Human Resources Director, the city has contracted with Alexandra Gebhardt, the city’s former Human Resources Manager to help fill the gap.

Gebhardt will provide support related to payroll review and recruitment of open positions.

Payroll responsibilities will include a comprehensive review of each bi-weekly payroll run ensuring that each employee is paid accurately and timely, and that all deductions and taxes are calculated and applied properly.

Recruitment responsibilities will include tracking vacant positions, identifying approaches to marketing positions, screening applications for qualified candidates, creating prescreening questionnaires and setting up interviews.

Gebhardt is expected to work remotely for approximately 10 hours a week at $50 per hour to provide these services ensuring a seamless transition period. City documents indicate a budget for these services not to exceed $15,000.

