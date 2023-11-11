Milton considering upgrades to Birmingham Park

Credit: City of Milton

Credit: City of Milton

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
31 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a pre-application for a Recreational Trails Program Grant with the Department of Natural Resources to construct a new restroom at the trailhead at Birmingham Park, 750 Hickory Flat Road.

Similar to the new restroom at Providence Park, the city is recommending a pre-fabricated ADA compliant restroom at this location.

The project, which would include some tree work, grading, concrete work and utility connection for water, electricity and septic is estimated to cost $400,000.

If approved, this grant has a maximum award of $200,000 and requires a minimum 20% match. Funding is expected to be awarded in the fall of 2024.

