Milton considering pet waste stations in Deerfield area

The proposal would add 13 pet waste stations at intersections and midpoints at $500 each for a total of $6,500. The larger and ongoing expense would be servicing these to remove dirty bags and add clean ones; this would cost about $9,400 annually.

According to city documents, “Council Member Rick Mohrig brought up whether adding pet waste stations along these particular roads could snowball and leave others asking if the city “should do it everywhere that people walk dogs.” While saying this made sense at city parks or trails, Mohrig questioned spending taxpayer dollars on something that’s “the responsibility of the pet owner.”