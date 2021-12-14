ajc logo
Milton approves gating Kingsley Estates subdivision

The Milton City Council recently approved a plan to privatize the Kingsley Estates subdivision. (Google Maps)
The Milton City Council recently approved a plan to privatize the Kingsley Estates subdivision. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
7 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a plan to privatize the Kingsley Estates subdivision with the condition that two potential gates “substantially conform” with the architectural renderings and placement presented in the proposal made to the city.

Milton has noted taxpayers will realize a $456,280 savings over a 5-year period as a result of the 96-lot northeast Milton subdivision taking over maintenance and paving of the neighborhood’s streets and $23,250 over 5 years for streetlights.

Gates are planned for Quayside Drive at Birmingham Highway and Freemanville Road. A traffic study indicates eliminating public traffic on Quayside Drive could add approximately 2 additional vehicles per minute during the morning peak hour on the Birmingham Highway southbound approach to Hickory Flat Road/Birmingham Road.

Before gates are installed, the Kingsley Estates HOA must submit a revised subdivision plat that must be approved by both Fulton County and Milton.

