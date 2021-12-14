Milton approves gating Kingsley Estates subdivision

Milton has noted taxpayers will realize a $456,280 savings over a 5-year period as a result of the 96-lot northeast Milton subdivision taking over maintenance and paving of the neighborhood’s streets and $23,250 over 5 years for streetlights.

Gates are planned for Quayside Drive at Birmingham Highway and Freemanville Road. A traffic study indicates eliminating public traffic on Quayside Drive could add approximately 2 additional vehicles per minute during the morning peak hour on the Birmingham Highway southbound approach to Hickory Flat Road/Birmingham Road.