ajc logo
X

Milton approves ARPA funds for premium pay

Milton will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to retroactively provide premium pay to eligible employees who performed essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency. (Courtesy Pixabay)

Combined ShapeCaption
Milton will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to retroactively provide premium pay to eligible employees who performed essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency. (Courtesy Pixabay)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved American Rescue Plan Act funds to retroactively provide premium pay to eligible employees who performed essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Earlier this year, the city council discussed how the city might legally use a potential $14.8 million in ARPA funds. One of the qualified uses is providing premium pay to offer “additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical sectors.”

Based on several qualifications, the city will provide to each eligible employee $600 per-month-worked during the eligible time period for sworn police officers and firefighters or $200 per-month-worked in-person during eligible time-period for all non-sworn personnel. The city will provide a pro-rated premium payment for part-time personnel meeting the criteria.

The premium pay will be paid in a one-time, lump sum payment.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
A ‘Stacey Sweep’: Abrams’ runoff gamble pays off in Georgia1h ago
Man in custody after 3 fatally shot at Cobb home, cops say
14h ago
Charlie Bailey wins Democratic race for lieutenant governor
9h ago
South Sudan fights child marriage where girls sold for cows
4h ago
South Sudan fights child marriage where girls sold for cows
4h ago
Making sense of MTV’s ‘Buckhead Shore’ with the cast and previewing the first episode
22h ago
The Latest
Park survey in Sandy Springs ends soon
18h ago
Sandy Springs renews commitment to task force
Roswell launches 2022 pet waste cleanup campaign
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top