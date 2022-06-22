Milton approves ARPA funds for premium pay

Earlier this year, the city council discussed how the city might legally use a potential $14.8 million in ARPA funds. One of the qualified uses is providing premium pay to offer “additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical sectors.”

Based on several qualifications, the city will provide to each eligible employee $600 per-month-worked during the eligible time period for sworn police officers and firefighters or $200 per-month-worked in-person during eligible time-period for all non-sworn personnel. The city will provide a pro-rated premium payment for part-time personnel meeting the criteria.