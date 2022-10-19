ajc logo
Milton approves agreement for electric service at Fire Station 42

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Keeping the lights on at the fire station is vitally important to ensuring the readiness of emergency personnel and the public’s safety.

In a recent - somewhat routine - action, the Milton City Council approved an agreement with Sawnee EMC to furnish a reliable supply of electric power and energy service for Fire Station 42, 15240 Thompson Road.

As the sole electric supplier, Sawnee will provide all electric capacity, energy generation, transmission, distribution and metering service to Fire Station 42.

The city will pay a monthly service fee with a base rate of $55.39/month plus energy charges based on the kilowatt-hour demand. Interestingly, kWh is not the number of kilowatts used in an hour but equals the amount of energy used by keeping a 1,000 watt appliance running for one hour.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
