Learn art of the garden at Johns Creek Arts Center

Master Gardener and Artist Linda McGinn will conduct a four-part class series on the Art of the Garden 1:30-3:30 p.m. on June 29, July 13, 20 and 27 at the Johns Creek Arts Center, 6290 Abbotts Bridge Road, Bldg. 700.

McGinn will explore the idea that gardening can be both an art and a science as she educates and inspires through a variety of home gardening-related topics and activities. She will also incorporate painting (any medium) during the session.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite art medium and supplies to draw/paint a botanical subject during the second hour of each class.

Price is $120, or $100 for members. Limited space is available. Registration: www.johnscreekarts.org/.../the-art-of-the-garden.../.