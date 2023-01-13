ajc logo
Johns Creek to celebrate Lunar New Year

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
5 minutes ago

Johns Creek will observe Lunar New Year with cultural performances, traditional food, local vendors and kids’ activities 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Mark Burkhalter Amphitheater inside Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road.

The celebration is a free, family-friendly event that embraces cultural diversity in the community. Lunar New Year commemorates the beginning of a new year based on moon cycles. The multi-cultural celebration is recognized by the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Tibetan and Japanese among other South and Southeast Asian cultures.

Lunar New Year begins with the first new moon of the year and ends on the first full moon of the lunar calendar, 15 days later. This year, lunar new year begins Sunday, Jan. 22.

Sponsorships available: www.johnscreekga.gov/recreationandparks/special-events/lunar-new-year.

