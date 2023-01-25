Johns Creek residents reminded to recycle glass at Ocee Park

In October, Johns Creek began offering residents the opportunity to recycle glass at a designated container in the Ocee Park parking lot, 10900 Buice Road. In a more recent social media post, the city is asking residents to remember not all glass can be accepted including sheets of glass, vases, Pyrex, light bulbs and crystal, among forms of glass.
Residents are able to recycle soda and beer bottles, wine and liquor bottles, juice containers and drinking glasses.
Glass recycling is one initiative helping Johns Creek to obtain Green Communities certification through the Atlanta Regional Commission. The city recently received New Leaf level certification for the ARC’s Green Communities Program.
Details on what can and can’t be recycled: https://bit.ly/3TwuAQt.
