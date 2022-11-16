ajc logo
Johns Creek renews Parks without Borders with Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Since 2016, Alpharetta and Johns Creek have participated in a “Parks without Borders” agreement that eliminates non-resident fees for select recreational programs. Prior to 2016, both cities charged an additional 50-75% fee to participants that registered for a recreational program in a city in which they did not reside, even if they lived nearby.

The “Parks without Borders” began by waiving non-resident fees for youth softball, and later expanded to include youth baseball and youth lacrosse.

Between the two cities, Johns Creek has become the main provider for youth lacrosse and Alpharetta has become the main provider for youth softball.

This year, Johns Creek met with Alpharetta to review the current agreement, review youth sports participation numbers, and discuss any changes. Newtown Recreation and Ocee Park Athletic Association are both in favor of continuing the existing program with Alpharetta.

At a recent council meeting, Johns Creek approved renewal of the agreement for an additional two years with the addition of youth soccer.

The city will continue monitoring participation in the programs and will begin exploring the addition of recreational youth football to the sports covered by the Parks without Borders agreement in the future.

