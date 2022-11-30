Johns Creek renews agreement for public safety radio system

The Johns Creek City Council recently re-approved renewal of an agreement with Fulton County for use of the 800 MHz digital radio system. The renewed agreement will cover Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2026.
The number of radio units increases from 289 to 292 units and the cost for 2023 and 2024 increases from $393 per unit to $417 per unit. In 2025 and 2026 the rates increase from $417 per unit to $442 per unit.
Sharing the radio system creates a unified system between the county and city to ensure public safety.
