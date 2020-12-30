Johns Creek posts city panel openings

From the arts to zoning issues to the parks, Johns Creek boards, committees and commissions have openings, and the city is seeking residents willing to fill them.
Residents who have the time, ability and desire to actively participate can nominate themselves for the Arts & Culture Board, Board of Zoning Appeals, Construction Board of Appeals, Planning Commission, Public Art Board, and Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee, according to a city announcement.
For post descriptions: https://bit.ly/3psGr3u. To apply: https://bit.ly/3rDzTRp
The self-nomination process was announced Dec. 18 and is open for 30 days. The City Council will review and recommend applicants to the mayor, who will nominate appointees for council ratification. The process takes 60 to 90 days. Information: https://bit.ly/357ZJUj