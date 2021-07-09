ajc logo
X

Johns Creek partners with local charities for vulnerable populations grant program

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia volunteers help organize the shelves at the organization's food pantry before clients arrive to shop. (Courtesy St. Vincent de Paul Georgia)
Caption
St. Vincent de Paul Georgia volunteers help organize the shelves at the organization's food pantry before clients arrive to shop. (Courtesy St. Vincent de Paul Georgia)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Johns Creek has partnered with St. Vincent de Paul Georgia and North Fulton Community Charities for the JC CARES Vulnerable Populations Grant Program. The program is designed to work with Johns Creek residents needing help with overdue rent and mortgage payments, utility payments, food assistance, and other unforeseen financial/emergency needs directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its commitment to support those vulnerable populations, the city has earmarked $300,000 for established not-for-profit organizations that serve Johns Creek residents.

Individuals living within the boundaries of Johns Creek can apply directly through St. Vincent de Paul with a maximum individual award of up to $3,000. Application: www.svdpgeorgia.org/johns-creek-help/ or (678) 892-6163.

Johns Creek residents can apply directly through North Fulton Community Charities for financial assistance at www.nfcchelp.org/how-we-help/apply-for-help/. An application is required for financial assistance, but any resident in need can visit the NFCC Food Pantry without an appointment six days a week.

Grants will be awarded until the CARES Act funds are depleted. Residents can confirm they live within eligible Johns Creek city limits at www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/maps/confirm-address.

More Details: www.tinyurl.com/JC-CARES-SVPG and www.tinyurl.com/JC-CARES-NFCC.

In Other News
1
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
2
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
3
Roswell approves contract to complete Sun Valley landscape project
4
Residents, developer in legal dispute with Johns Creek await rezoning...
5
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top