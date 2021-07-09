Johns Creek partners with local charities for vulnerable populations grant program

Johns Creek has partnered with St. Vincent de Paul Georgia and North Fulton Community Charities for the JC CARES Vulnerable Populations Grant Program. The program is designed to work with Johns Creek residents needing help with overdue rent and mortgage payments, utility payments, food assistance, and other unforeseen financial/emergency needs directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of its commitment to support those vulnerable populations, the city has earmarked $300,000 for established not-for-profit organizations that serve Johns Creek residents.
Individuals living within the boundaries of Johns Creek can apply directly through St. Vincent de Paul with a maximum individual award of up to $3,000. Application: www.svdpgeorgia.org/johns-creek-help/ or (678) 892-6163.
Johns Creek residents can apply directly through North Fulton Community Charities for financial assistance at www.nfcchelp.org/how-we-help/apply-for-help/. An application is required for financial assistance, but any resident in need can visit the NFCC Food Pantry without an appointment six days a week.
Grants will be awarded until the CARES Act funds are depleted. Residents can confirm they live within eligible Johns Creek city limits at www.johnscreekga.gov/residents/maps/confirm-address.
More Details: www.tinyurl.com/JC-CARES-SVPG and www.tinyurl.com/JC-CARES-NFCC.