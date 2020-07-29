X

Johns Creek installs Medlock Bridge left-turn signals

Johns Creek announced the installation of flashing yellow left-turn signals at seven intersections on Medlock Bridge Road (Ga. 141).
Credit: City of Johns Creek

By David Ibata for the AJC

Working with the Georgia Department of Transportation, Johns Creek announced the installation of seven flashing yellow left-turn arrows on traffic signals along Medlock Bridge Road (Ga. 141).

The signals mean a motorist can turn left if the way is clear, but must yield to crossing pedestrians and oncoming vehicles, the city said. The devices were installed at Hospital Pkwy/East Johns Crossing; Bell Road; Abbotts Bridge Road; Skyway Drive/Abbotts Bridge Station; Parsons Road; Wilson Road, and Medlock Bridge Parkway.

“Flashing yellow arrows help reduce accidents and near-misses,” the city said. “Signals in opposite directions don’t always mirror each other, forcing motorists to guess whether oncoming cars will stop, yield or keep driving. The flashing yellow arrow helps take the guesswork out of making left turns.”

Information: https://bit.ly/32Wq5rV

