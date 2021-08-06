Johns Creek Crawl, clean-up planned for Aug. 14

Those joining the Johns Creek Crawl are encouraged to gather by 9:30 a.m. at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve, 9770 Autrey Mill Rd. At 10 a.m. groups will caravan to Johns Creek to begin collecting litter. At 11:30 a.m. everyone will bring collected litter back to Autrey Mill where it will be weighed and disposed of properly.

Participants should bring rain boots, waders, etc. and plan to get wet. Autrey Mill will supply trash bags, gloves, and grabbers. Participants must be 12 or over; those ages 12-15 need a parent or adult chaperone. Participants 16 and 17 do not need a chaperone, but parents will have to complete an online waiver.