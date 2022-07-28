Johns Creek completes Rivermont Parkway sidewalks

Developing new sidewalks and multi-use trails are part of the city’s Comprehensive Plan to make the community more accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists.

According to the city’s website, “A priority has been placed on filling in gaps, especially along major roadways and within a half-mile of schools, libraries, and parks, including the Chattahoochee River public use areas. The city also is pursuing sidewalks and trails along major roads, and connecting with networks of neighboring cities and counties.”