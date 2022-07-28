Johns Creek completes Rivermont Parkway sidewalks

Johns Creek recently announced the completion of the Rivermont Parkway Trail sidewalk project.
Developing new sidewalks and multi-use trails are part of the city’s Comprehensive Plan to make the community more accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists.
According to the city’s website, “A priority has been placed on filling in gaps, especially along major roadways and within a half-mile of schools, libraries, and parks, including the Chattahoochee River public use areas. The city also is pursuing sidewalks and trails along major roads, and connecting with networks of neighboring cities and counties.”
The new sidewalk runs along Rivermont Parkway from Yukon Drive to Barnwell Road and is part of a larger plan to eventually connect to access points along Brumbelow Road.
The city’s public works department states that instead of purchasing land from residents for the project, the trail was constructed using existing pavement by narrowing the roadway lanes.
