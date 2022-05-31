BreakingNews
Fulton certifies primary election, which drew 25% of active voters
Johns Creek Chamber hosts weekly farmers market

The Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce is hosting The Medlock Market each Wednesday through June 29. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

Fresh veggies and handmade health and wellness products are just minutes away thanks to the newest effort from the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce, The Medlock Market.

This new farmers market is open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Wednesday through June 29 in the Medlock Bridge Shopping Center, 6000 Medlock Bridge Road, at the intersection of Medlock Bridge and Wilson Road.

Visitors to the market will find everything from sustainable pet nutrition to Lillian’s Sweet Hawaiian Glaze, fresh flowers, handmade soaps and gluten-free granola. The Chamber’s most recent social media post listed over 25 vendors.

Visit www.johnscreekchamber.com to become a vendor. Click on the Calendar tab, then find the next Medlock Market, click and register.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
