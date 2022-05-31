Johns Creek Chamber hosts weekly farmers market

This new farmers market is open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Wednesday through June 29 in the Medlock Bridge Shopping Center, 6000 Medlock Bridge Road, at the intersection of Medlock Bridge and Wilson Road.

Visitors to the market will find everything from sustainable pet nutrition to Lillian’s Sweet Hawaiian Glaze, fresh flowers, handmade soaps and gluten-free granola. The Chamber’s most recent social media post listed over 25 vendors.