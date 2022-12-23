Johns Creek and Georgia Power to pedestrian lights on Taylor Road

In 2017, the Johns Creek City Council approved a pilot program to add pedestrian lighting along Taylor Road due to a high volume of pedestrian traffic from nearby subdivisions and proximity to Chattahoochee High School.

The city has budgeted $150,000 to expand the pedestrian lighting on Taylor Road from Anclote Drive across the front of Chattahoochee High School to Starfire Lane. With this agreement with Georgia Power now in place, the project can move forward with installation. No timeline has been set.