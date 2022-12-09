Johns Creek accepting Toys for Tots donations

Johns Creek is accepting new, unwrapped toys for the city’s annual Toys for Tots campaign now through Dec. 16.
Donated toys should be in their original packaging. Typically, most donated toys are appropriate for small children, but there is large need for children ages 10 to 12 years old.
Toys for Tots donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
• City Hall: 11360 Lakefield Drive
• Fire Station #61, 10625 Medlock Bridge Pkwy.
• Fire Station #62, 10925 Rogers Circle
• Fire Station #63, 3165 Old Alabama Road
• Fire Station #64, 4795 Kimball Bridge Road
• Park Place, 3125 Old Alabama Road (inside Newtown Park)
The nonprofit Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a mission of the U.S. Marine Corps. The 2022 holiday season marks the 75th anniversary of the program. According to their website, Toys for Tots has distributed 627 million toys since 1947 impacting 281 million children.
