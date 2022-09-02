Improvements coming to Old Roswell Road at Warsaw Road

This project will improve traffic flow with new turn lanes and signal modifications. These changes will improve a dysfunctional intersection that currently has inadequate turn lanes. The project will also upgrade the existing sidewalk on the eastern side of Warsaw Road to match Alpharetta’s recent improvements north of the intersection. This project will also enhance the existing swales in front of Mimosa Elementary School to meet stormwater requirements.

The total cost is composed of Fulton County water/sewer work ($36,356) and the city’s transportation improvement ($891,271.47). Fulton County will reimburse the city for its portion of the project.