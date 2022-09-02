ajc logo
Improvements coming to Old Roswell Road at Warsaw Road

Roswell recently approved a construction contract for Intersection improvements at Old Roswell Road at Warsaw Road. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Intersection improvements at Old Roswell Road at Warsaw Road were approved back in 2016 but were placed on hold due to lack of funding. The project has been rebid and the Roswell City Council recently approved a $923,627 contract with BackBone Infrastructure for the construction.

This project will improve traffic flow with new turn lanes and signal modifications. These changes will improve a dysfunctional intersection that currently has inadequate turn lanes. The project will also upgrade the existing sidewalk on the eastern side of Warsaw Road to match Alpharetta’s recent improvements north of the intersection. This project will also enhance the existing swales in front of Mimosa Elementary School to meet stormwater requirements.

The total cost is composed of Fulton County water/sewer work ($36,356) and the city’s transportation improvement ($891,271.47). Fulton County will reimburse the city for its portion of the project.

