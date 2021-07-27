GDOT to open 2nd phase of Ga. 400 southbound to I-285 westbound ramp

Pacing may slow drivers as crews work to safely complete the traffic switch. Advanced signage will assist motorists navigating the roadway and ramp configuration. Drivers should slow down and pay close attention to the new roadway configuration.

Get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, at 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Additional project information: www.dot.ga.gov/BuildSmart/Projects/Pages/I285SR400.aspx.