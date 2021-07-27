GDOT to open 2nd phase of Ga. 400 southbound to I-285 westbound ramp

Assuming the monsoon rains do not continue, Georgia DOT construction partners will open the second phase of the Ga. 400 southbound to I-285 westbound ramp in Sandy Springs on July 31. Drivers on Ga. 400 southbound to I-285 westbound will merge with the new I-285 westbound collector-distributor lane. Motorists will follow the new collector-distributor lane before merging on to I-285 westbound and will be able to exit to Roswell Road from the new collector-distributor lane.
Pacing may slow drivers as crews work to safely complete the traffic switch. Advanced signage will assist motorists navigating the roadway and ramp configuration. Drivers should slow down and pay close attention to the new roadway configuration.
Get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, at 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Additional project information: www.dot.ga.gov/BuildSmart/Projects/Pages/I285SR400.aspx.