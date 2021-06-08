New I-285/Ga. 400 interchange to open by the end of the year

What’s happening: Over the next 60 days GDOT plans to open new ramps entering and exiting Ga. 400 from Abernathy Road and from the North Springs MARTA station, a new I-285 westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound, and new collector-distributor lanes and ramps along I-285 in both directions. As a result, motorists can expect a lot of traffic shifts in the area.

What’s next: When the new Ga. 400 ramps open, GDOT will continue construction of the new diverging-diamond interchange at Abernathy Road and new collector-distributor lanes on Ga. 400.

When the new collector-distributor lanes and ramps on I-285 open, GDOT can begin construction of I-285 bridges over Glenridge Drive, Ga. 400 and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. That construction will require I-285 to be reduced from five lanes to three in each direction from Roswell Road to Dunwoody Road.

That reduction in lanes is expected to continue through the end of the year, and GDOT says the public will experience “major impacts.”

“We know this is going to be tough for motorists, residents and the businesses in the area,” Dale said. “But these shifts mark a major milestone in the progression of this important project. We are in the homestretch.”

May 27, 2021 Sandy Springs - Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs on Tuesday, May 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

More information: You can find more details about the project at https://transform285400-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

