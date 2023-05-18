Fulton emergency solutions grant deadline approaches

The county was awarded additional federal funding for these grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Through this funding, qualifying non-profits, who provide homeless services in Fulton, outside the City of Atlanta, may apply for service categories to include Emergency Shelter and Homeless Prevention.

The ESG CARES Act funding is also available for homeless services to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the economic impact among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance. The county has approximately $314,100 in available grant funds.