Fulton emergency solutions grant deadline approaches

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

The Fulton County Department of Community Development is accepting applications for the Emergency Solutions Grant COVID-19 CARES Act to aid eligible non-profit organizations that provide homeless services in Fulton. Deadline to complete applications is 3 p.m. Friday, May 26.

The county was awarded additional federal funding for these grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Through this funding, qualifying non-profits, who provide homeless services in Fulton, outside the City of Atlanta, may apply for service categories to include Emergency Shelter and Homeless Prevention.

The ESG CARES Act funding is also available for homeless services to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the economic impact among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance. The county has approximately $314,100 in available grant funds.

Application document and supporting documents: www.bidnetdirect.com/georgia/fultoncounty.

