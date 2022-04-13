ajc logo
Fulton County makes $3.9M available via small business recovery loans

The Alpharetta business community, along with other Fulton County business owners are encouraged to apply now to the newly created Fulton County Recovery Loan Program. (Courtesy Fulton County)

The Alpharetta business community, along with other Fulton County business owners are encouraged to apply now to the newly created Fulton County Recovery Loan Program. (Courtesy Fulton County)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
59 minutes ago

The Alpharetta business community, along with other Fulton County business owners are encouraged to apply now to the newly created Fulton County Recovery Loan Program.

The program, a partnership between Select Fulton and Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, is making $3.9 million available to small business owners in Fulton, excluding those inside the City of Atlanta, who experienced revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to up to $100,000 in loans, participating businesses can also access Business Advisory Services designed to help businesses strengthen their operations, achieve growth, and improve organizational sustainability.

“Fulton County is committed to supporting our most vulnerable small businesses,” said Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners Robb B. Pitts. “This new loan program provides not only funds, but important business counseling and education to help our small businesses adapt and thrive in a post-pandemic economy.”

To qualify organizations must be in business at least 2 years. Information: www.aceloans.org/fulton/.

