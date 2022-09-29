Friends of Lost Corner in Sandy Springs needs your help

The group provides lectures and classes, a community garden and regular events like their upcoming Fairy House and Gnome Home Building workshop with Plein Air Artists 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The outdoor painting group returns with an art show and sale in the cottage 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Volunteer days are generally held 9-11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month with the next scheduled volunteer opportunity Oct. 8. All skill levels are welcome and no expertise is required.