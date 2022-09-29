ajc logo
Friends of Lost Corner in Sandy Springs needs your help

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

If you love nature, learning about gardening and helping the community, volunteers with Friends of Lost Corner would like to hear from you. The non-profit is dedicated to maintaining Lost Corner Preserve, a 24-acre passive park at 7300 Brandon Mill Road in Sandy Springs.

The group provides lectures and classes, a community garden and regular events like their upcoming Fairy House and Gnome Home Building workshop with Plein Air Artists 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The outdoor painting group returns with an art show and sale in the cottage 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Volunteer days are generally held 9-11 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month with the next scheduled volunteer opportunity Oct. 8. All skill levels are welcome and no expertise is required.

Learn more: www.friendsoflostcorner.org.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
