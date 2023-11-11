Conservancy encourages adventurous hikers to conquer 66 miles of trails

Credit: Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

The Chattahoochee National Recreation Area is a series of parks along 48 miles of the Chattahoochee River. Each park offers well maintained hiking trails which provide recreational opportunities and access to historic sites along the river. The CRNRA is very popular with hiking enthusiasts, many of whom visit one or multiple parks on a regular basis.

The Roswell-based Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy, the official friend group of the CRNRA, is encouraging dedicated hikers to visit the parks and experience all 66 miles of designated trails.

CNPC will recognize individuals who hike all designated trails within the entire CRNRA park system with an annual membership to Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy and a HikeCRNRA patch. Hikers have a lifetime to complete all trail segments.

Park unit trail maps and trail segment tracking forms are available along with a summary completion form to submit to CNPC once all trail segment hikes have been completed.

Details including maps for each trail: https://chattahoocheeparks.org/hikecrnra.

About the Author

