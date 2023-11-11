Conservancy encourages adventurous hikers to conquer 66 miles of trails

The Roswell-based Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy, the official friend group of the CRNRA, is encouraging dedicated hikers to visit the parks and experience all 66 miles of designated trails.

CNPC will recognize individuals who hike all designated trails within the entire CRNRA park system with an annual membership to Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy and a HikeCRNRA patch. Hikers have a lifetime to complete all trail segments.

Park unit trail maps and trail segment tracking forms are available along with a summary completion form to submit to CNPC once all trail segment hikes have been completed.

Details including maps for each trail: https://chattahoocheeparks.org/hikecrnra.