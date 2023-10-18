Community Assistance Center to hold Paris-themed fundraiser

This year’s Paris-themed fundraiser will raise money to help the over 6,000 individuals in need living in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. CAC’s ‘An Evening in Paris’ gala will include French food, musical acts, online and live auctions.

“Requests for need are up 50% over last year,” shares Francis Horton, CEO of CAC, “and rising prices make the situation even more urgent. We are actively working to keep pace with this need so all our neighbors are able to thrive. Vintage Affair is a key component to our organization’s ability to provide emergency assistance and human services programs to those that need it.”

Event and raffle tickets: www.vintageaffair.org. Donations in lieu of attendance: www.ourcac.org/donate.