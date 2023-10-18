Community Assistance Center to hold Paris-themed fundraiser

Credit: Community Assistance Center

Credit: Community Assistance Center

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
0 minutes ago

The Sandy Springs-based Community Assistance Center will be raising funds for emergency services (food, clothing, rent and utility assistance) during its annual Vintage Affair fundraiser 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Mercedes-Benz USA Headquarters, One Mercedes-Benz Drive in Sandy Springs.

This year’s Paris-themed fundraiser will raise money to help the over 6,000 individuals in need living in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody. CAC’s ‘An Evening in Paris’ gala will include French food, musical acts, online and live auctions.

“Requests for need are up 50% over last year,” shares Francis Horton, CEO of CAC, “and rising prices make the situation even more urgent. We are actively working to keep pace with this need so all our neighbors are able to thrive. Vintage Affair is a key component to our organization’s ability to provide emergency assistance and human services programs to those that need it.”

Event and raffle tickets: www.vintageaffair.org. Donations in lieu of attendance: www.ourcac.org/donate.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
DeKalb says it’s fixed ballot error for Atlanta school board race1h ago

Credit: Camden County Sheriff's Office

Georgia officials release videos of exonerated man’s shooting death on I-95
14m ago

After backlash, Delta alters strict elite SkyMiles status requirements
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

State officials offer $10K reward after arson at state farmers market
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

State officials offer $10K reward after arson at state farmers market
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia awarded $249 million grant to boost electric grid resilience
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: ---

Milton updates agreement with ClearGov
45m ago
Johns Creek city manager to retire
Roswell completing stormwater cross drain inspections
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
1h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top