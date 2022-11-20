Comments sought on First Baptist Roswell driveway project

The project will repair and stabilize an eroded streambank downstream of the culvert repair under the driveway. Plans will stabilize streambank slopes with grading and revegetation in the buffer.

Final stabilization will be achieved with permanent vegetation. The proposed project will result in 63 feet of buffer disturbance. The project is off Mimosa Boulevard near an unnamed tributary to the Chattahoochee River in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.