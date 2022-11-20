ajc logo
Comments sought on First Baptist Roswell driveway project

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
3 minutes ago

Environmentalists concerned about a driveway repair project at Roswell First Baptist have until Dec. 6 to comment with the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch.

The project will repair and stabilize an eroded streambank downstream of the culvert repair under the driveway. Plans will stabilize streambank slopes with grading and revegetation in the buffer.

Final stabilization will be achieved with permanent vegetation. The proposed project will result in 63 feet of buffer disturbance. The project is off Mimosa Boulevard near an unnamed tributary to the Chattahoochee River in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.

Site plans are available in the EPD office in Atlanta. Comments: EPDcomments@dnr.ga.gov. Additional information: Brian Kent at 470-604-9419.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
